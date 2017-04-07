Writing Prompts 101 - Daily Writing Tips

Tony Patterson Sports articles Writing prompts for high school seniors

What would happen if a person who has been divorced and alone for a long time suddenly met the most perfect mate imaginable but it turns out the person may not be what she appears to be? - 8775 Baiting and Fishing 8776

End-Of-Course Writing Prompts

It sounds like you 8767 re having trouble staying focused. The first (and most important) thing that can help with that is to stay healthy: eat right, exercise, and get enough sleep. You may also need to break up your writing with other activities. Make sure you read regularly! For the time being, maybe you need to write short stories. I 8767 m not sure you need to fight it.

Grade 8 Writing Prompts

What are your New Year's resolutions for 7567? Post them here and then at the end of the year, I'll feature this in the newsletter and ask you to check in to see which ones you've accomplished and reflect on your writing year.

Writing Prompts That Don't Suck

That 8767 s great, Katie! You 8767 re off to an early start. Just stay focused and passionate, and you 8767 ll become a novelist if that 8767 s what you truly want. Good luck to you!

Lovely ideas, both of these! Arieda, that prompt gave me a short story idea, one that I 8767 m pretty excited about, and I 8767 m definitely going to have to do that with all my characters now, Melissa. 🙂

I thought up another twist on this prompt that intrigues me:

Your characters get stuck in an elevator with you, their author. How do they react when they discover who you are and that you control their destinies? What sort of conversations would you have? Would you like interacting with your character? Would your character like you?

Hey! These prompts really helped and I can 8767 t wait to use some 🙂 I have started with the one about twinklling eyes and turned it into a story about creatures similar to werewolves XD

i dont believe in writiers block.. i think its more like an exuse to hide what we really want to write or say. Like sometimes peoploe wonder if it will be good enough so they put it off or they dont want people who read it to know something.. its all about the way you look at it i guess. Write what you feel. Write whatever you want. I love writing but i find myself wondering will this be good enough? What would someone think if they read it? Maybe thats just me. no self esteem but, low selfesteem is what keeps creativity hidden. my advice.. to everyone is to just go for it. if its not good try again you 8767 ll get better(:

Lovarsnari,that 8767 s kinda funny because l think the same thing! 🙂 My prob is that l start writing with great ideas,get stuck, and then start a new story/play.

75. Connie turned the key in the front door, then walked into the entryway. She put her keys and purse on the table there, then moved to the living room. 8775 Oh, no! 8776 she cried.

Thank you so much, Shannon. Your words mean a lot to me. I try to be an advocate for writers and encourage young and new writers to explore their ideas and find their voices. I believe the world would be a better place if we all followed our passions, and more importantly, encouraged others to do so as well.

