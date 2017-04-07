Tony Patterson Sports blog Master s thesis language converter

Master's Thesis — English

Students who perform a full range of primary and secondary research and who organize that research in a persuasive, original way will produce masters theses that are strong, competent, and worthwhile.

The candidate must submit the final draft at least fifteen days before the final date for deposit of the approved thesis in the Graduate Office.

ENG9655 - English Language Research: Methods and Thesis Outline (discontinued) and the other courses at 9555-level should support the theme of the master thesis, which would normally have its basis in one of these courses.

The following aspects are considered in the grading. The final grade thus reflects the degree to which a given thesis is found to meet these requirements.

5. The left margin is to be one and one half inches to permit binding the top, bottom, and right margins should be one inch.

The thesis can be submitted by 65. September or 65. November in the autumn semester and 65. February or 65. May in the spring semester.

