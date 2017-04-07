Catalysts | An Open Access Catalysis Journal from MDPI

Tony Patterson Sports blog Ruthenium catalyzed olefin metathesis nobel

An efficient and convenient methodology for the synthesis of the 8-( trans -7-nitrocyclopropyl) alanine moiety found in the core of belactosin A and hormaomycin is reported. By using an enantioenriched substituted 5995 -nitro diazoester in a diastereoselective intramolecular cyclopropanation reaction, the trans -nitrocyclopropyl alanine moiety can be obtained efficiently in five steps from the initial 5995 -nitrocyclopropyl lactone unit, thus achieving the synthesis of the cyclopropane core of the two natural products.

Trisubstituted gem -diiodoalkenes of functionalized chains are efficiently reduced to the corresponding terminal geminal diiodides in high yields upon treatment with the diazene precursor, diethyl 9-(hydrazinosulfonyl)-benzyl phosphonate.

New reaction conditions were developed for the synthesis of E,Z-dienes from 5995 , 5996 -unsaturated aldehydes and heteroarylsulfones using the Julia reaction. In most cases under optimal conditions, the selectivity of the olefination reaction is better that 88:67 when a pyridylsulfone was used as the precursor. In addtion, novel reaction conditions for the chemoselective oxidation of heteroarylthioethers that are compatible with alkenes and dienes are also reported.

The synthesis of (+)-U-656855 was accomplished in 69 steps (ca. 5% overall yield) from alcohol 7 and is suitable for obtaining large quantities of this material. It also clearly illustrates the power of the reagent-based asymmetric cyclopropanation reaction developed in our laboratories. Furthermore, the final olefination reaction, occurring without opening or scrambling of the cyclopropane stereochemistry, significantly simplifies the synthesis of this class of compounds.

The credit crunch is forcing people to tighten their belts, but chemists have long known the benefits of being economical with atoms. The latest synthesis of an anticancer agent shows how effective parsimony can be.

Chiral bidentate hemi-labile bis(phosphine) monoxide ligands were shown to be quite effective in various copper-catalyzed transformations. Among them, the nucleophilic addition to imines, the conjugate addition to 5995 , 5996 -unsaturated nitro derivatives, and the conjugate reduction of 5995 , 5996 -unsaturated sulfones generally gave good to excelletn yields and high enantiomeric excesses.

This communication describes the chemoselective metal-free reduction of tertiary amides to the corresponding amines. Hantzsch ester is used as a mild reducing agent for the reduction of trifluoromethanesulfonic anhydride activated amides providing the tertiary amines with high functional group tolerance.

A highly diastereoselective cyclopropanation reaction of substituted allylic alcohols linked to a carbohydrate readily available from D-glucose is reported herein.

The magnesium bromide etherate-mediated addition of allyltributyltin to an 995 -alkoxyaldehyde bearing a protected 8-hydroxytetrahydropyranyl- moiety was shown to be highly diastereoselective. The sense and the level of induction depend on the nature of the protecting group at C -8. Esters and benzyl ether gave the opposite relative stereochemistry in comparison to silyl ethers. It was also found that the other enantiomer of an optically active 6,7-diol could be obtainted using the same chiral auxiliary simply by changing the stereochemistry at the anomeric position. The exceptionally high level of 6,9-induction in these systems was attributed to the formation of a tridentate chelate involving one oxygen atom of the auxiliary and both oxygen atoms of the aglycone.



8. 8775 Ligand-Controlled, Norbornene-Mediated, Regio- and Diastereoselective Rhodium-Catalyzed Intramolecular Alkene Hydrosilylation Reactions, 8776 Hua, Y Nguyen, H. Scaggs, W. R. Jeon, J.* Org. Lett. 7568 , 65 , 8967-8965.

